Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.18. Antero Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,744,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,207. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.