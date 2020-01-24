Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $3.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings per share of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $3.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

NXST traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

