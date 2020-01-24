Brokerages Set AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target at $7.30

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.
ACRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th.
In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.09.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.
