Brokerages Set AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target at $7.30

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

ACRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 451,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.09.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.