Brokerages Set AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $60.00

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 242,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 491,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

