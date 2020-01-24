Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $3.25

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,858. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $121.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

