Brokerages Set Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $96.89

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $10,779,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 123,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Globant by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. 35,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,517. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. Globant has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $124.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

