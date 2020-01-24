Brokerages Set Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $34.45

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 3,267,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,986. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

