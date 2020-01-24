Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) PT at $36.90

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in PulteGroup by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 89,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,271. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.