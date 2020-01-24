Brokerages Set TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Price Target at GBX 273.83

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIFS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TIFS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 237.30 ($3.12). 41,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.