Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High at $271.32

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.32 and last traded at $270.61, with a volume of 131100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.41.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Caci International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caci International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Caci International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Caci International by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caci International by 36.2% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

