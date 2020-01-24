Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 3,165,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,400. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.