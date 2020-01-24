Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC) Shares Up 50%

Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC) shares shot up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 212,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 101,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Cadillac Ventures Company Profile (CVE:CDC)

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

