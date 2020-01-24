Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 2,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

