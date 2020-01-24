Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 662.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 313,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,948,000 after acquiring an additional 268,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,292,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,690,000 after acquiring an additional 666,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

CNQ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 267,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

