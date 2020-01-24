Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $10.10. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 73,945 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $648.43 million and a PE ratio of 194.08.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$216.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc will post 0.4330558 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

