Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $70.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

PRGO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. 129,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,328. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

