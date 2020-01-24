Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.
Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 854,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after buying an additional 2,404,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 237,652 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.