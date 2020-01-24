Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 854,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after buying an additional 2,404,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 237,652 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

