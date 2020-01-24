CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.35, approximately 832,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 749,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $948.45 million, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

