Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Barclays

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA CA traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €15.52 ($18.04). 4,586,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €14.96 and a 200 day moving average of €15.84. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

