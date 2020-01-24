Carrefour (EPA:CA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Carrefour (EPA:CA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €15.52 ($18.04). 4,586,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.84.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.