Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.72

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.56. Celestica shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 208,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on Celestica from C$8.80 to C$12.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

