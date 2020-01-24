Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 6%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.90, approximately 9,360,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,937,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDEV. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 622,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.