Centerra Gold’s (CAGDF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $7.34 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.