Centerra Gold’s (CAGDF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $7.34 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

