Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2019 results reflected higher revenues and loans, partly offset by rise in expenses and cost of credit. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well for the long term. Further, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low rates in the days ahead. Also, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities are also commendable. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated. Additionally, decline in equity-market revenues and volatile underwriting business are concerns for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.61.

C traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. 167,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

