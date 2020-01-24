Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.29. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $555,520.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock traded up $9.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,031. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.