Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.58 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.44.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 601,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

