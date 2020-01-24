ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

In other ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund news, Director Robert D. Agdern purchased 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

