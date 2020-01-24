Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.11

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 3044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,556,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 1,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

