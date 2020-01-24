Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Collectors Universe has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

CLCT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 69,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,410. Collectors Universe has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

CLCT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

