Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. 37,751,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,813,338. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

