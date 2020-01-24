Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 37,751,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,813,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

