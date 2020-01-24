Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.95

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.95 and last traded at $104.47, with a volume of 25253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.18.

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

