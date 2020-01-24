Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ESXB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,981. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

