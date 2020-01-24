Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CTBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 37,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,719. The company has a market cap of $808.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

