Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,537 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 186,860 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 995,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

CGNX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 8,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

