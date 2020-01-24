Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $10.58 on Friday, reaching $656.99. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,305. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $370.19 and a twelve month high of $670.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

