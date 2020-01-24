Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

