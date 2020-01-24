Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000.

LGND stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 4,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

