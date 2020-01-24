Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.62 and a 12-month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.