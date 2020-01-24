Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of Proto Labs worth $57,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,991. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $88.75 and a 12 month high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

