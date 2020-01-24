Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the period. Fox Factory makes up approximately 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.11% of Fox Factory worth $110,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. 15,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.