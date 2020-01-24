Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,861 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. PROS comprises 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $97,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

PRO traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.