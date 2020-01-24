ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Trading 7.7% Higher

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12, 1,681,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,381,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraFect stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of ContraFect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

