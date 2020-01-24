Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.00. 7,016,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.01 and a 200-day moving average of $306.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

