Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Workday by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Workday by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 376,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Workday by 39.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 97,748 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $186.00. 17,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,530. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

