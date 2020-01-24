Credit Suisse Group Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $216.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.85.

UNP stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,993. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $187.68. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after purchasing an additional 490,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

