CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

NYSE CFB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

CFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

