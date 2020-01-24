CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.19. CTD shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 35,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. CTD had a negative net margin of 614.02% and a negative return on equity of 293.55%.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

