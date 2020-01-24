CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.44

Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $6.70. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 21,753 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,632 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

