CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

